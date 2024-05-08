Mahama will destroy Akufo-Addo’s legacy of looting, economic decay – Edudzi Tamakloe

Head of NDC Legal Team, Lawyer Edudzi Kudzo Tamakloe has indicated that former President John Dramani Mahama will erase all the bad things that happened under President Akufo-Addo if he wins the 2024 general election.

According to him, John Dramani Mahana when voted President will continue with governmental programmes and projects started by the previous administration in line with the 1992 Constitution.

In a post on Facebook, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has listed some legacies of President Akufo-Addo that John Mahama will not continue.

He said, “John Mahama will destroy the Akufo Addo legacy of corruption.”

Among other things, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe said the flagbearer of the NDC will erase President Akufo-Addo’s legacy of nepotism, stealing, looting, and economic decay when Ghanaians elect him as president in the 2024 general election.