Akufo-Addo is a major problem for Bawumia’s campaign; they won’t know until they lose the election – Dr. Asante

Headlines Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere

A political science lecturer and analyst, Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere has opined that President Akufo-Addo is a major problem for the campaign of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 General Election.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not realise this until its flagbearer loses the presidential election in the December 7 polls.

“I think that the President is a major problem for Dr. Bawumia’s campaign but as of now, they wouldn’t know until they have lost the elections.

“For me, he is not contesting, he is just a distraction for Dr. Bawumia…by that stretch of imagination, I feel that you are rather making Bawumia not to be his own man,” Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere

This comes after President Akufo-Addo reiterated his position that he cannot hand over to former President John Dramani Mahama, a candidate he has defeated twice in past elections.

Speaking at a rally at Doboro on Tuesday, the President urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as president to succeed him when his two terms expire.

“I can’t hand over to someone I defeated twice and who is not happy with everything I do; he will destroy the work that I have done.

“Vote for Dr. Bamwua; I have worked with him for the past seven and a half years; I have confidence in him; I know he can continue the good work,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere Akufo-Addo is a major problem for Bawumia's campaign; they won't know until they...

