Rain with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds expected in southern Ghana later today — GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is warning Ghanaians in southern parts of the country to expect rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds later today.

This was contained in its 24-hour weather forecast issued on the morning of Wednesday, May 8.

“From late afternoon into the night, rain with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds is expected for southern Ghana and some areas over the transition and northern sectors,” read part of the forecast.

The forecast specifically mentions a 60% chance of thunderstorm rain developing in coastal cities like Accra, Cape Coast and Takoradi from this afternoon.

Inland cities such as Kumasi and Obuasi are given a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Commenting further on the forecast, the statement signed by GMet duty forecaster Deborah Acheampong revealed the thunderstorms will be from Cameroon.

“This rain with thunderstorms will be under the influence of a storm from Cameroon which under favourable weather conditions is expected to drift steadily towards our country, late afternoon into the night,” it said.