Minority applauds Otumfuo's "Heal Komfo Anokye" initiative

Minority applauds Otumfuo's Heal Komfo Anokye initiative
The Minority Caucus in Parliament, on Tuesday, applauded Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, for his “Heal Komfo Anokye” Initiative, reflecting his deep commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure.

The Initiative aims to raise $10 million for the renovation of the 70-year-old Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Addressing the Press in Parliament, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akando, a Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, lauded Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his commitment towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

He said: “The Minority in Parliament extend their heartfelt commendations to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his visionary “Heal Komfo Anokye” initiative.”

Mr Akandoh, also the NDC's Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, who led members of the Caucus on the Health Committee in Parliament at the Presser, urged Ghanaians to support the Asantehene's initiative of prioritising healthcare in the country.

He urged other leaders to emulate, while calling on the government to reassess its priorities, particularly in critical healthcare projects like the Komfo Anokye maternity block.

“It is instructive to note that as of now, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) has no functional imaging equipment. Neither MRIs, CT scans, nor x-ray machines are working.

“This deplorable state of our hospitals jeopardises the health and well-being of our citizens but also undermines the credibility of our healthcare system,” he said.

The MP said the preliminary 2023 Harmonised Health Facility Assessment reported that only 15 per cent of Ghana's national hospitals had routine maintenance for infrastructure.

Mr Akandoh however, cited the abandonment of vital projects, like the Komfo Anokye maternity block as some of the challenges confronting healthcare infrastructure in the country.

KATH, since its establishment in 1954, has served as a critical healthcare institution serving as a referral Centre for 12 out of the 16 regions in Ghana.

