ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana needs leaders with integrity to end corruption, emigration crisis – Kofi Amoabeng

  Sun, 16 Jun 2024
Social News Ghana needs leaders with integrity to end corruption, emigration crisis Kofi Amoabeng
SUN, 16 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (RTD), former CEO of UT Holdings and founder of the PK Amoabeng Leadership Foundation, has raised concerns over the nation’s leadership.

616202443605-qvmxpcb543-616202441234-whatsapp-image-2024-06-16-at-112924cdde15fd

He is calling for the emergence of resilient and visionary leaders to propel Ghana to greater heights.

Highlighting the flaws and ineffectiveness of the current leadership, he advocates for a new direction characterised by integrity, honesty, and universal respect.

616202443605-23041q5ddx-616202441234-whatsapp-image-2024-06-16-at-1129237d3d5e93

Amoabeng pinpointed the widespread corruption and the trend of citizens emigrating in search of better prospects as critical issues that necessitate immediate action.

At a stakeholder event celebrating his life and work in Accra on Saturday, he underscored the importance of leadership that can make a positive difference in people’s lives and reshape the country’s story.

616202443605-1j041p5cbw-616202441234-whatsapp-image-2024-06-16-at-1129246afb5288

He conveyed the necessity for leaders who embody the correct mindset, uphold respect for every individual, and are truly dedicated to eradicating the prevalent corruption, fixing the broken systems, and addressing the economic disparities that benefit a select few while driving away numerous industries and promising young talents.

Amoabeng asserted that authentic leadership is about fostering trust and motivating individuals to work towards a shared goal. He cited successful leadership models in countries like China, Singapore, and Rwanda.

616202443606-swnaqdcp5k-616202441234-whatsapp-image-2024-06-16-at-1129249e410049

He called for the adoption of similar leadership qualities in Ghana, stressing the need for leaders who are modest, fervent, and committed to enacting positive change.

He expressed optimism for a new cadre of leaders capable of revolutionizing Ghana’s destiny and guiding it on a path of progress.

—CitiNewsroom

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

Zuma's party is taking legal action, arguing the election results were rigged. By Phill Magakoe (AFP) S.Africa Zuma vows to continue to fight 'rigged' elections

23 minutes ago

Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. By - (AFP) Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha

24 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo preaches peace as Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha Akufo-Addo preaches peace as Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha 

24 minutes ago

GACL investigating alleged thievery, extortion at Airport GACL investigating alleged thievery, extortion at Airport  

24 minutes ago

Consult traditional authorities on education policies Warlord to government Consult traditional authorities on education policies – Warlord to government 

24 minutes ago

W/R: Cape Coast Teaching Hospital suspends haemodialysis service W/R: Cape Coast Teaching Hospital suspends haemodialysis service  

1 hour ago

Oti Region: Rainstorm hits Kadjebi, 52 households, 15 stores, school affected Oti Region: Rainstorm hits Kadjebi, 52 households, 15 stores, school affected  

1 hour ago

Let ideas, policies and solutions guide you in choosing president— Bawumia to Ghanaians Let ideas, policies and solutions guide you in choosing president — Bawumia to G...

1 hour ago

Ghana needs leaders with integrity to end corruption, emigration crisis Kofi Amoabeng Ghana needs leaders with integrity to end corruption, emigration crisis – Kofi A...

2 hours ago

EU to ban artificial smoky snack flavourings over cancer fears EU to ban artificial smoky snack flavourings over cancer fears

Just in....
body-container-line