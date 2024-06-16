LISTEN

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has entreated Ghanaians to pay attention to the ideas, policies, and solutions from the various presidential candidates before choosing a new President for Ghana.

“As we go to the December polls, let’s make it about ideas and solutions to the problems of our country. We live as Muslims and Christians in harmony and should not let these elections be about religion or religious differences,” he stated.

“We’re one people, one nation, and should let these elections be about policies, ideas and solutions of the respective candidates have for the country be the focus,” Dr Bawumia stressed.

Vice-President Bawumia made clarion call during the 2024 Eid Prayers held at the Black Star Square in Accra, on Sunday.

As the presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr Bawumia asked for support and prayers from the National Chief Imam to ensure success in the polls.

He underscored the need to tolerate one another and not to allow the December 7 election to jeopardise the peace and stability of the nation.

The NPP presidential candidate urged all Muslims to be inspired by the sacrifice and selflessness act of Prophet Ibrahim to serve humanity with care and kindness.

Dr Bawumia said as Muslims were observing Eid-ul-adha, the festival of sacrifice, they should be inspired by prophet Ibrahim’s incredible service of obedience and sacrifice to God.

He said, “Let us always be inspired by his act of selfishness and sacrifice by caring for each other and for a worthy cause for the betterment of their families and communities.”

The Vice President, thus, wished all Muslims Eid Mubarak and advised the youth in particular to observe the festivities in modesty.

On the performance of the Akufo-Addo-led Government, the Vice President acknowledged the economic challenges occasioned by the global events, noting that due to the prudent measures instituted, the economy was gradually recovering from the economic moribund.

Dr Bawumia highlighted some of the policies the Government had implemented so far like the free Senior High School, free TVET, skill training and entrepreneurial empowerment, as well as creating 2.1 million jobs over the past seven years, the highest in the Fourth Republic.

The Zongo Development Fund, he said, had also improved social amenities in Zongo communities including water facilities, drainage system, astroturfs, bridges and classroom blocks while 40 Muslim students were offered education scholarships to study medicine abroad.

In an address read on his behalf by the Spokesperson, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, underscored the need for religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence amongst all the religious faiths in the country.

He kicked against any acts of religious extremism, and conflicts and violence before, during and after the December 7 polls.

He entreated all Muslim youth to observe the laws regulating the polls and urged the Electoral Commission to be free, fair, and transparent with its electoral processes.

To the security agencies, the Chief Imam urged them to be professional in their deals with the political parties and the electorate.

Eid-ul-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, is a major holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide for three to four days.

Most Muslims will attend the special prayers held at major mosques and Islamic centres throughout the world.

Muslims usually wear new clothes and some exchange gifts. Children take a day off from school and many adults do not go to work.

The Prophet of Islam, Muhammad, is reported to have said: “It is a tradition that has come down to us from Abraham.”

The Feast of Sacrifice originates from the historic event when Prophet Abraham or Ibrahim was commanded by God in a dream vision to sacrifice his son, Ishmail (Isaac). While he was in the act of sacrificing his son, God sent the Angel Gabriel with a huge ram. Gabriel informed Abraham that his dream vision was fulfilled and instructed him to sacrifice the ram as a ransom for his son.

GNA