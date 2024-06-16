Oti Region: Rainstorm hits Kadjebi, 52 households, 15 stores, school affected  

LISTEN

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) has donated some relief items to victims of Friday storm, which devastated the area including Dubonku Electoral Area, the hardest hit area.

He presented 20 bundles of Roofing sheets and 20 boxes of roofing nails to the victims on Saturday, June 15.

A severe rainstorm accompanied by thunder and lightning that hit Kadjebi, left 52 households devastated in its trail, 15 stores and Kadjebi D/A JHS “A” being the worst affected.

The incident, which happened on the evening of Friday, June 14, rendered some victims homeless with most lodging with family and friends.

Mr. Agbanyo advised residents, especially landlords to renovates their houses “because more torrential rains are expected during the raining season”.

Mr. Joseph Nana Oboako, Kadjebi District Director, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) consoled the affected victims and advised them to be extra vigilant since more rains are coming.

GNA