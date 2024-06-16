ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GACL investigating alleged thievery, extortion at Airport  

  Sun, 16 Jun 2024
Social News GACL investigating alleged thievery, extortion at Airport
SUN, 16 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) says it is investigating alleged thievery or extortion at the Airport.

“Anyone found culpable in any of these acts which negatively impacts our cherished passengers and additionally brings the image of GACL into disrepute, will be dealt with according to the full rigours of the law,” it added.

A statement issued in Accra by Management of the Airport said its attention had been drawn to a publication in the news media on the handling of some unaccompanied baggage at Kotoka International Airport.

It said it had taken note of the concerns raised in the publication and was taking the needed steps to immediately investigate and address it.

The statement assured the public of its commitment to ensure that operations at the airport were safe and secure for travellers.

It said plans were already in motion to restrict access to non-travellers and unauthorised personnel at security zones, such as baggage hold areas.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Zuma's party is taking legal action, arguing the election results were rigged. By Phill Magakoe (AFP) S.Africa Zuma vows to continue to fight 'rigged' elections

1 hour ago

Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. By - (AFP) Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo preaches peace as Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha Akufo-Addo preaches peace as Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha 

1 hour ago

GACL investigating alleged thievery, extortion at Airport GACL investigating alleged thievery, extortion at Airport  

1 hour ago

Consult traditional authorities on education policies Warlord to government Consult traditional authorities on education policies – Warlord to government 

1 hour ago

W/R: Cape Coast Teaching Hospital suspends haemodialysis service W/R: Cape Coast Teaching Hospital suspends haemodialysis service  

2 hours ago

Oti Region: Rainstorm hits Kadjebi, 52 households, 15 stores, school affected Oti Region: Rainstorm hits Kadjebi, 52 households, 15 stores, school affected  

2 hours ago

Let ideas, policies and solutions guide you in choosing president— Bawumia to Ghanaians Let ideas, policies and solutions guide you in choosing president — Bawumia to G...

2 hours ago

Ghana needs leaders with integrity to end corruption, emigration crisis Kofi Amoabeng Ghana needs leaders with integrity to end corruption, emigration crisis – Kofi A...

3 hours ago

EU to ban artificial smoky snack flavourings over cancer fears EU to ban artificial smoky snack flavourings over cancer fears

Just in....
body-container-line