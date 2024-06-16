ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo preaches peace as Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha 

  Sun, 16 Jun 2024
Headlines Akufo-Addo preaches peace as Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha
SUN, 16 JUN 2024 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his well wishes to Ghanaian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha, and urged the citizenry to embrace peaceful co-existence at all times.

“As you gather with family and friends to mark this sacred day, may this day inspire us all to engender peace, love and mutual respect within our communities,” he advocated.

In a message to the Muslim community, posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, June 16, the President said it was imperative that the citizenry continued to work together to build a prosperous and harmonious Ghana.

“This significant occasion, which commemorates the steadfast faith and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, is a profound reminder of the values of devotion, compassion and unity,” he noted.

Eid-ul-Adha is a festival celebrated among Muslims all over the world in remembrance of the sacrifice that the Prophet made out of his strong faith in Allah (God).

The Islamic holy book, the Quran, cites in Surah As-Saffat (37:102) that Allah was so pleased with the Prophet's submission to sacrifice his own son that He made this demonstration of sacrifice and faith a permanent part of a Muslim's life.

Hence, every year, Muslims all over the world celebrate the occasion with prayers and slaughtering a lamb, sheep, goat or camel to honour the good deeds of the Prophet.

Ghana marked the national event at the Independence Square, Accra, with prayers for the nation's progress, unity and sustainable growth.

Vice President Dr Mahammudu Bawumia was the Guest of Honour.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Zuma's party is taking legal action, arguing the election results were rigged. By Phill Magakoe (AFP) S.Africa Zuma vows to continue to fight 'rigged' elections

1 hour ago

Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. By - (AFP) Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo preaches peace as Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha Akufo-Addo preaches peace as Ghana marks Eid-ul-Adha 

1 hour ago

GACL investigating alleged thievery, extortion at Airport GACL investigating alleged thievery, extortion at Airport  

1 hour ago

Consult traditional authorities on education policies Warlord to government Consult traditional authorities on education policies – Warlord to government 

1 hour ago

W/R: Cape Coast Teaching Hospital suspends haemodialysis service W/R: Cape Coast Teaching Hospital suspends haemodialysis service  

2 hours ago

Oti Region: Rainstorm hits Kadjebi, 52 households, 15 stores, school affected Oti Region: Rainstorm hits Kadjebi, 52 households, 15 stores, school affected  

2 hours ago

Let ideas, policies and solutions guide you in choosing president— Bawumia to Ghanaians Let ideas, policies and solutions guide you in choosing president — Bawumia to G...

2 hours ago

Ghana needs leaders with integrity to end corruption, emigration crisis Kofi Amoabeng Ghana needs leaders with integrity to end corruption, emigration crisis – Kofi A...

3 hours ago

EU to ban artificial smoky snack flavourings over cancer fears EU to ban artificial smoky snack flavourings over cancer fears

Just in....
body-container-line