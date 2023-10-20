Sammi Awuku, Ayorkor Botchwey, Vincent Assifuah, other NPP gurus called to the Bar

Some ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) members were among the latest batch of candidates to be called to the Bar after successfully completing their legal education.

In a ceremony held on Friday, October 20, Sammi Awuku, CEO of the National Lottery Authority and former National Organizer of the NPP, Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and MP for Tafo Ekow Vincent Asafuah were inaugurated as licensed lawyers.

In a Facebook post following the occasion, Mr Awuku expressed gratitude for attaining this achievement after years of hard work.

He said, "Embarking on this journey was quite daunting. Years of long hours of lectures, sleepless nights, engaging in unending group discussions and reading volumes of books have finally paid off in birthing an added career path for us."

"I am immensely grateful to my lecturers, seniors, colleagues, and family, who played a significant role in attaining this success," stated Mr Awuku.

Foreign Minister Ayorkor Botchwey and MP Asafuah have also made it.

Mr Awuku congratulated his NPP colleagues for achieving such a milestone, saying "May God's light continue to guide us on this path we have chosen."

The call to the Bar ceremony allows attorneys to officially practice law after completing the mandatory professional legal examinations and a period of apprenticeship.