Talensi: Family appeals for GHS4000 for surgery on son suffering imperforate anus

A family in Winkongo Labisi in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region is appealing for funds to help conduct surgery on their son Ayinanga Ayamba who was born without an open anus.

He was born with a closed anus. In medical terms, when a child is born without an opening in the rectum, it is known as an imperforate anus.

Our team visited the family of Ayinanga Ayamba, the name of the boy born in May 2022. The little boy is passing through pain each time he wants to pass stool. The mother, a woman who is more like a single mother has been crying for help.

According to her, she watches helplessly as her son goes through pain each day. She is also challenged with funds to continue providing Pampers since that was needed to cover her son’s stomach surgery to avoid infections.

A mother and child

Madam Sampoa is appealing to the general public, especially the people of Talensi, a gold-rich community to come to their aid.

According to her, they need only Ghc4000 to conduct an open anus for her child.

For any help or assistance kindly contact Stephen on 0248250270 to link you up with the family directly.