You have no right to demand KPMG report on SML deal; it’s a written bonafide of Akufo-Addo – Afenyo-Markin pokes NDC

The Majority in Parliament has reacted to the National Democratic Congress’ demand for the publication of the KPMG audit report on the deal between Strategic Mobilisation Ltd (SML) and government represented by the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi on Monday, April 29, demanded the publication of the audit report at a press conference dubbed 'Moment of Truth.'

He said the party also wants all persons involved in the award of the contract prosecuted.

“We are also demanding the immediate publication of the full KPMG investigative report on the dealings between SML and the GRA and the prosecution of all persons involved in the award of illegal contracts and the illegal payments thereof, to SML,” Sammy Gyamfi said.

Addressing the media in Parliament today, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin hit out at NDC, stating that the party has no right to demand the release of the KPMG report.

He argued that the report is a written bonafide of the President.

“There is no doubt on our minds that the document is for advisory purposes, it is an opinion which opinion is guiding Mr President in decision making. So it is not within the right of anybody to demand much as it is written in law that public documents, for the sake of transparency and good governance be released to the public and members of the public have the right to receive it. It is also a written bonafide of the President,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin told the press.

The Majority Leader who is also a Member of Parliament for Efutu said the NDC’s calls for prosecution of persons involved in the SML deal are unfounded.

“Now we are aware that our friends in the NDC are calling for certain prosecutions. I think that they have not paid attention to the whole issue and they only want to do politics as usual. Their call is unfounded for the simple reason that there isn’t any established proof of any officer of state causing financial loss to the state.

“Indeed what they think are payments to SML are not payments borne out of the government’s revenue. If you peruse the agreement, SML is paid out of what it generates and they would have to pay attention to the details. They are paid 0.05% per litre of revenue that they generate as a result of the system that they put in place to monitor activities in the petroleum sector,” he emphasised.