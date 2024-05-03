ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia is like a chew-and-pour classmate; he crumbles when given practicals — Bridget Otoo

Headlines NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Broadcaster Bridget Otoo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia[left] and Broadcaster Bridget Otoo

Vice President and 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is like a "chew-and-pour" student who crumbles when made to apply theory to solve problems, says veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo.

In a post on X on Friday, May 3, Bridget Otoo criticized Bawumia's economic record as head of the Economic Management Team, accusing him of being good at rhetoric but weak on implementation.

"Dr. Bawumia had all the answers to the economy on paper, there are several recordings, and lectures of him telling Ghana how the cedi would regain stability and yet he has failed to do so in government in for the past 7 years," wrote the journalist.

Bridget Otoo stressed that Bawumia is like "that guy we all went to school with, mastery in chew and pour. First to raise his hands to answer questions and offer solutions. Yet when given the opportunity to implement the theory of everything they spew, they crumble."

She criticized Bawumia for always avoiding discussions on the economy during his recent regional campaign tours.

“The chairman of the Economic Management team Bawumia has decided not to address anything on the economy on his tour but rather sing gospel songs in the hopes of escaping Allah’s wrath,” she wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

Kwadaso MP, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko Ejisu by-election: Police questions Kwadaso MP, two others over bribery allegati...

45 minutes ago

Nana Kwame Bediako is Nkrumahs reincarnate; hell be president if he appoints Nkrumah's daughter as running mate —Ajaguraja Nana Kwame Bediako is Nkrumah’s reincarnate; he’ll be president if he appoints N...

51 minutes ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Dumsor: Mahama gave us ‘dum, dum, dum’ but we are now in the era of ‘dum sie sie...

1 hour ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin You have no right to demand KPMG report on SML deal; it’s a written bonafide of ...

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Broadcaster Bridget Otoo Bawumia is like a chew-and-pour classmate; he crumbles when given practicals — B...

1 hour ago

Dumsor: We're almost seeing the end of it —SammiAwuku Dumsor: We're almost seeing the end of it — Sammi Awuku

1 hour ago

Former NPP member Hopeson Adoryeleft and NDC flagbearer John Mahama I’ll kneel down on TV and apologize to Mahama; he’s an angel compared to Akufo-A...

1 hour ago

Governments communication on cocaine scandal has been an unmitigated disaster – Ablakwa Government’s communication on cocaine scandal has been an unmitigated disaster –...

2 hours ago

FDA uncovers expired food items from storerooms of Zuarungu SHS FDA uncovers expired food items from storerooms of Zuarungu SHS

2 hours ago

Ill make small-scale miners millionaires – Bawumia I’ll make small-scale miners millionaires – Bawumia

Just in....
body-container-line