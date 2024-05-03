Bawumia is like a chew-and-pour classmate; he crumbles when given practicals — Bridget Otoo

Vice President and 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is like a "chew-and-pour" student who crumbles when made to apply theory to solve problems, says veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo.

In a post on X on Friday, May 3, Bridget Otoo criticized Bawumia's economic record as head of the Economic Management Team, accusing him of being good at rhetoric but weak on implementation.

"Dr. Bawumia had all the answers to the economy on paper, there are several recordings, and lectures of him telling Ghana how the cedi would regain stability and yet he has failed to do so in government in for the past 7 years," wrote the journalist.

Bridget Otoo stressed that Bawumia is like "that guy we all went to school with, mastery in chew and pour. First to raise his hands to answer questions and offer solutions. Yet when given the opportunity to implement the theory of everything they spew, they crumble."

She criticized Bawumia for always avoiding discussions on the economy during his recent regional campaign tours.

“The chairman of the Economic Management team Bawumia has decided not to address anything on the economy on his tour but rather sing gospel songs in the hopes of escaping Allah’s wrath,” she wrote.