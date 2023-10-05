Governor Addison’s response logically means Akufo-Addo is a hooligan President for leading 'Kumi preko' protests under Rawlings regime – Ablakwa

Member Parliament (MP) of North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has responded to Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison following his description of #OccupyBoG protesters as hooligans.

The Minority in Parliament led a protest in Accra on Tuesday, October 3, to demand the resignation of the Central Bank’s Governor for what they described as gross mismanagement of BoG and illegal printing of money for government.

Speaking in an interview with international business website, Central Banking, Governor Dr. Ernest Addison said he will not resign from office.

According to him, it was needless for the Minority to protest like hooligans just to drum home their grievances.

“The demonstration yesterday was completely unnecessary. The Minority (MPs) in Parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilized societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” Dr. Ernest Addison said.

Responding to the Governor, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said if that’s the case then President Akufo-Addo who led many demonstrations in the past is also a hooligan.

According to him, it also means Dr. Ernest Addison was appointed to serve as BoG Governor by a hooligan president.

“Logically — the arrogant, lawless, plunderer, MisGovernor Addison is telling us he was appointed by a hooligan, considering the fact that President Akufo-Addo as opposition MP during the President Rawlings era embarked on and led many street demonstrations,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on social media platform, X.