UK schools delegation offer parents and principals 'warm welcome'

21.09.2023 LISTEN

A delegation of Principals and Registrars from leading boarding schools in the UK will be meeting with families at a UK Boarding Schools Week fair at The Kempinski Hotel, Accra on Wednesday 11th October 2023 to offer a warm welcome to Ghanaian parents who are interested in UK boarding schools for their children, says organizer Mark Brooks.

The programme, which is in association with the UK’s Department for International Trade starts at 4 pm with a seminar “Helping Teenagers to Thrive.” It will continues with an exhibition starting from 4.30pm – 6pm. It concludes with an evening drinks reception for principals and parents from 6pm – 8 pm.

Rossall, one of the participating schools and a 2023 finalist in the Independent School of the Year, is “incredibly proud of its strong relationship with West Africa, according to Head, Jeremy Quartermain.

In recent years, an increasing number of families from Nigeria and Ghana have chosen Rossall and are recommending it to their friends for its “outstanding pastoral care, sporting excellence, and very strong academic outcomes."

"While ACS Cobham has also established strong connections in Ghana, as a school with more than 70 nationalities, we live by one of our school values which is to welcome everyone,” says Rob Crowther, Head of Senior School.

Hannah Drew from Kingswood in Bath comments on the welcoming boarding community. “Our house staff are well practiced at offering support to pupils who are away from their families perhaps for the first time.”

"Truro High is a popular choice for girls from West Africa because it offers a safe and affordable learning environment where girls thrive and are helped to achieve their very best," explains Headmistress, Sarah Matthews.

“Parents thank the school for the substantial value added during their daughters' time at the school where incredible academics and unparalleled opportunities run hand in hand,” she adds.

The full list of schools taking part in the delegation includes Bishop's Stortford College, Box Hill, Cardiff Sixth Form College, Haberdashers' Schools Monmouth, Hereford Cathedral School, Lancing College, Rossall School, Truro High School for Girls, and Wychwood School.