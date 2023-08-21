ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

BCI Boss sensitizes Jachie Pramso SHS on breast cancer

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Health Students of Jachie Pramso at the program
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Students of Jachie Pramso at the program

Breast Care International (BCI) Ghana has educated the students of Jachie Pramso SHS in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti region on breast cancer.

The students were also taken through breast cancer screening by the nurses of Peace and Love Hospitals after the students had the opportunity to ask pertinent questions about the disease.

The exercises were part of BCI’s efforts to increase breast cancer awareness among secondary school students in Ghana, whom they consider as ‘agents of change’.

The program was in partnership with Black Women Rising (BWR) UK, led by Leanne Pero, and sponsored by Provident Insurance Limited Company.

The President of Breast Care International Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai said the students who the future belongs to need to be integrated in the fight against the dreadful disease.

In view of that, the students were enlightened on the risk factors, signs, symptoms and above all the controls and treatments of breast cancer.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospital demonstrated to the students to perform the Breast Self-Examination (BSE) to locate lumps.

“As the country’s future, you must be educated on breast cancer so that you will potent agents to change the perception narration about breast cancer,” Dr Wiafe Addai told the students.

She also made them believe that ”the disease is not caused by witchcraft that needs spiritual attention, but rather must be treated medically. So as potential agents, you must educate your families on the disease”.

To reduce premature deaths among women, Dr Wiafe Addai said the best antidote is to report to the hospital quickly if they notice any unusual thing in and around the breasts for medical screening.

Dr Wiafe Addai noted that late-stage presentation of breast cancer conditions may have negative consequences but assured that “early reporting and detection is equally key to surviving”.

The leader of Black Women Rising (BWR) UK, Leanne Pero, who is a breast cancer survivor, in her speech, made the students understand that contracting the disease is not a death sentence.

In reference to her, Leanne Pero said “breast cancer is treatable, curable and survivable if you report early to the hospital for diagnoses and proper treatment.”

"As future leaders, you must equip yourselves with all the necessary information about the disease that is killing our women needlessly. This will help you to educate your people about the disease,” Leanne Pero added.

Leanne Pero on behalf of Black Women Rising pledged her support to Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai and her team in the quest to reduce breast cancer deaths in Ghana and Africa.

More from Health
ModernGhana Links
Health professionals hide large breast lumps, refuse treatment options – Research
21.08.2023 | Health
NMCP strategizes to eliminate malaria in Ghana
18.08.2023 | Health
GHS to roll out Networks of Practice to improve healthcare delivery
18.08.2023 | Health
Top Stories

29 minutes ago

High expenditure: It's no fault of ours; unfortunately it's the Covid pandemic — BoG Governor High expenditure: It's no fault of ours; unfortunately it's the Covid pandemic —...

35 minutes ago

I don't think we should involve our chiefs in politics; its a needless call —Sefa Kayi, Kwamena Duncan slam Speaker Bagbin ‘I don't think we should involve our chiefs in politics; it’s a needless call’ —...

38 minutes ago

Niger Coup: Deploying soldiers will lead to bloodbath; well be sending them to the slaughter house —Ablakwa warns Akufo-Addo Niger Coup: ‘Deploying soldiers will lead to bloodbath; we’ll be sending them to...

48 minutes ago

You lack what it takes to break the eight —NPP group tells Alan ‘You lack what it takes to break the eight’ — NPP group tells Alan

57 minutes ago

You're a failure at your job; it's evident in your defenses — Edem Agbana jabs Ahiagbah You're a failure at your job; it's evident in your defenses — Edem Agbana jabs A...

2 hours ago

Nana Kwaku Duah III, ex-chief of Abuontem Otumfuo destools Abuontemhene Nana Kwaku Duah III over unauthorized land sales

2 hours ago

Minority to march to BoG to demand Governors removal Minority to march to BoG to demand Governor’s removal

4 hours ago

A mere regulator doesnt need such a luxurious building while Ghanaians suffer - Mahama Ayariga to BoG A mere regulator doesn’t need such a luxurious building while Ghanaians suffer -...

4 hours ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto The current NPP organizational structure lacks discipline — Dr. Afriyie Akoto

4 hours ago

Bawumia a walking illegality, has failed as head of economic management team Bawumia a walking illegality, has failed as head of economic management team

Just in....
body-container-line