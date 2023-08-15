Ghanaian Footballers in London play tournament to raise funds to support women healthcare and youth empowerment

15.08.2023 LISTEN

Ghanaian footballers in London over the weekend played a charity football tournament organised by Speciallady Awareness, Unite4Africa, and Chibsah Foundation.

The event was held on Sunday 13th August 2023 at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Enfield, London, UK.

The tournament brought people together, raising funds and awareness for a noble course. The primary objective of the charity football tournament was to raise funds for women's healthcare and youth empowerment in Ghana.

Thanks to the generous donations from participating teams, spectators and sponsors, the event surpassed its initial fundraising goal, making a substantial difference in the lives of those in need.

The tournament not only showcased the unifying power of sports but also featured renowned footballers like Princeton Owusu-Ansah, Tony Ahinful, Joe Hendricks, Yussif Chibsah and Richard Obimpeh, former Chelsea and England Under 20's player Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi among others.

A signed jersey of Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC) was auctioned during the event adding to the charitable contributions.

The idea for the tournament was conceived by Elizabeth Amoaa, founder of Speciallady Awareness and Alexander Gyasi, founder of Unite4Africa.

Their goal was to create a meaningful event that brought together the local community and football enthusiasts while supporting a course close to their hearts. Enfield Town Football Club, London's Community Kitchen and Commonwealth Youth Council partnered with the organisers for the event.

The occasion was graced by distinguished guests including Mrs. Dolly Opoku-Darkwah, Head of Protocol at the Ghana High Commission, Commonwealth Youth Council Vice Chairperson Christabel Queensley Derby, Councilor Margaret Greer, Councillor for Upper Edmonton Labour Party and Councilor Valerie Bossman-Quarshie Bunhill Islington Councilor labour party, along with Nana Hemaa Amonoo Gyamfuah Debrah, Eunice Aseidu CEO of Mel healthcare, Nana Feefe, George Noi-Lartey founder of The TRIO Bridge Foundation, National Union of Ghanaian Students Association (NUGSA UK) President Lord McMensa and many more.

Numerous organisations and their representatives, such as NPP UK Branch Chairman Mr Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong (Wofa K), Miss Ghana UK CEO Mavis Osei, Wiamoase Diaspora Association, Beatrice Asante Former NDC North London Chairlady, Ohemaa Faye Nimoh Fundraising Officer, Local Campaign Forum Lead and Delegate to the London Labour Regional Conference under the Enfield North Constituency (Labour Party) embraced the occasion, making it a truly inclusive and community-driven event.

The tournament received overwhelming interest from Ghanaian football teams in the United Kingdom, who participated in friendly games. Each team saw the opportunity not only to celebrate their love for the sport but also to give back to the community. Spectators turned up in large numbers to support their favourite teams and contributed to the charitable cause.

The tournament was proudly supported by Asanteman UK, Wellbeing of Women UK, and Daisybeats ACS, with sponsorship from PC Care Services, One Africa Technologies Ltd (OA Pay), AfSpire, Strike Ghana and Bib Homes Foods.

The Charity Football tournament was hosted by Nana Yaa Birago I (Eva Newlove).