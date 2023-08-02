ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Adisadel bully student denies actions in court

Crime & Punishment Adisadel bully student denies actions in court
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The 17-year-old student at the centre of the Adisadel College assault incident has denied the charges levelled against him by the state.

He is standing trial for assault and causing harm.

But when he made his second appearance in court on Wednesday, he did not admit the charges.

Initially, his counsel, Tsiquaye Grant, pleaded with the court to defer his plea until they finished with their WASSCE examination.

But the three-member panel, presided over by Mr Eric Oheneba Antwi Boasiako, denied the plea following opposition by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Jonathan Bediako.

82202374133-swnaqecp5k-crime-adisadel-assault-1-e1690993291850-1024x461

Other members of the panel are a representative of the Oguaa Traditional Council and a representative from the Department of Social Welfare.

The case has, thus, been adjourned to Wednesday, September 27, 2023, by which time the accused would have finished his final examination.

The juvenile was on Friday, July 28, granted bail by the Cape Coast District Court II which also handles juvenile cases because the court was not able to constitute the required three-member panel to decide the case.

It is now known that the two friends involved in the incident were fighting over an MTN SIM card.

The fight culminated in one of them smashing the other's face on a metal bed frame in a viral graphic video.

The incident which caused a public uproar over general bullying in schools caught the attention of the Ministry of Education and the Attorney General which had taken legal action.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Allegation that my gov’t is cohesing party folks to support Bawumia false, malic...

2 hours ago

Auditor General directs Korle Bu to retrieve GHS10,993 paid to formal staff for no job done Auditor General directs Korle Bu to retrieve GHS10,993 paid to formal staff for ...

2 hours ago

TikTok has been suspended in Senegal for allegedly spreading 'hateful and subversive messages'. By Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV AFP Senegal suspends TikTok after unrest

2 hours ago

Couple injured in accident at Tonisco Couple injured in accident at Tonisco

2 hours ago

Adisadel bully student denies actions in court Adisadel bully student denies actions in court

2 hours ago

Ablakwa slams Akufo-Addo over Ken Ofori-Attas continuous stay in office Ablakwa slams Akufo-Addo over Ken Ofori-Atta’s continuous stay in office

6 hours ago

ADISCO bully student case adjourned to September 27 ADISCO bully student case adjourned to September 27

6 hours ago

Two more suspects arrested in Cecilia Dapaah theft case Two more suspects arrested in Cecilia Dapaah theft case

6 hours ago

The accident scene Narrow escape from death as mini bus trapped by boxes of sardines at Anloga Junc...

6 hours ago

21-year-old fetish priest murdered at Saltpond 21-year-old fetish priest murdered at Saltpond

Just in....
body-container-line