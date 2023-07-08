ModernGhana logo
Yam Festival: Asogli to ban funerals beginning August

Social News
His Royal Majesty Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State

The Asogli State Council has declared a ban on funerals in the traditional area for this year's Te Za, the annual yam festival.

This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the instalment of Togbe Afede XIV as Agbogbomefia, the Paramount Chief; and a release signed by Stephen Tetteh, Secretary to the State, said it would feature a two-month festival beginning September.

He said the public should therefore support the customary ban on funerals to a smooth celebration.

“The Asogli State Council announced for the information of the General Public that it had commenced preparations for this year's Asogli Te Za and 20th Anniversary Celebration of His Royal Majesty Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State's accession to the throne.

“The Asogli State Council has, therefore, announced that the customary ban on funerals in the entire Asogli State would take effect from Monday, 14th August 2023 and end on Sunday, 18th October 2023.

“The Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV and his chiefs appeal to the general public to co-operate with them by strictly observing the ban on funerals to ensure a peaceful and successful celebration.”

GNA

