Church of Pentecost Minister advocates for upgrading of Gomoa Eshiem Health facility to enhance efficiency

26.06.2023 LISTEN

The Gomoa Eshiem District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost in the Winneba Area of the Central Region, Pastor Prince Duvorn Daniels-Hortsoe has embarked on a crusade to ensure the upgrading of the Gomoa Eshiem CHPS Compound to a health center status for efficient healthcare delivery in the area.

According to the Man of God, the present state of the health facility was nothing to write home about.

He said it lacks common equipment needed to operate effectively.

As a result, Pastor Prince Duvorn with the assistance of a planning committee is organizing series of fundraising events to solicit funds and equipment needed for the facility and its possible upgrading to a health center status.

At a maiden event held at Gomoa Eshiem I the Gomoa West District last Saturday, Pastor Prince Duvorn Daniels-Hortsoe noted with concern the lack of the needed medical equipment for the smooth operation of the medical staff.

He noted that the Gomoa Eshiem CHPS Zone Compound has been the primary healthcare facility that serves Gomoa Eshiem, Mozano and its surrounding communities in addition to two Senior High Schools with a students population of over 2,000, while the beneficiary communities developed with appreciable growth.

" There were plans to facelift this facility to a higher status hence the previous Government led by former President John Dramani Mahama constructed a new facility for the community.

"The current government led by President Akufo Addo commissioned the facility to begin its health care delivery in the surrounding communities. However, the CHPS compound lacks so many equipment that could help facilitate smooth and efficient healthcare services.

"Our CHPS compound has a laboratory, beds for both Male and female wards as well as the Maternity ward and a Generator plant to supplement the electricity supply whenever the lights go off.

"Unfortunately, there are only four beds in the Male Ward, 2 beds in the Female Ward and only one bed at the Maternity Ward thus stressing both the patients and health workers.

"As a result of the inadequacy of equipment in the facility, most patients on many occasions have to be referred to other Health Facilities in Gomoa Odina-Oguaa, Dawurampong, Apam or Agona Swedru thus putting the lives of patients at risk due to the deplorable nature of roads in this area," he intimated.

The District Pastor lamented over situations where some referred pregnant women in labour with minimum complications had to be transported to Agona Swedru and on many occasions, he has to personally drive these women in labour at top speed at midnight just to save precious lives.

"This situation however is not because the current staff lack the competency for efficient work, but rather our facility lack the needed equipment and more health personnel.

"It is against this background that Nananom, leaders of the various religious groups and the beneficiary communities are holding this important fundraising event to solicit funds to augment efforts by the Government to raise the current state of the CHPS Zone compound to a health center.

"I would like to appeal to corporate bodies and benevolent individuals especially the Administrators of the Church of Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) at Minimum City near Kasoa to come over to Mercedonia and help us.

"As it stands, we need an estimated amount of Ghc100,000 to see our dreams come through, and we know and believe that with God, all things are possible," Pastor Prince Duvorn Daniels-Hortsoe noted.

The District Pastor on behalf of the Fund Raising Planning Committee expresses his appreciation to the Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Hon. Richard Gyan Mensah, Nananom, religious leaders and the Gomoa West District Assembly for their unflinching support towards the crusade to upgrade the Gomoa Eshiem Health facility to health center status.

The Midwifery In-charge of the Gomoa Eshiem CHPS compound, Madam Bernice Amoah disclosed that major cases recorded on daily basis at the facility was malaria noting the facility serves in an area dominated by farmers.

She advised the people to adhere to the use of mosquito nets to prevent malaria and its related diseases.

Chief Superintendent Anthony Arthur of the Ghana Police Service at the Police Headquarters who chaired the occasion pledged his full support towards the realization of the project to upgrade the CHPS Compound.