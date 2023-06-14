ModernGhana logo
Our ancestors won’t forgive us if LGBTQ+ is legalised in Ghana – Yagbonwura insists

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura BII Kunto Jewu Soale has called on parliament to ensure LGBTQ+ is not legalised in the country.

According to him, our ancestors won’t forgive us if the country sits and watch for LGBTQ+ to become an accepted practice.

“Our ancestors will never forgive us should we sit aloof and allow such a decision to be taken by the lawmakers to affirm LGBTQ.

“I am certain that, Ghana’s 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic will unanimously disapprove the LGBTQ+ bill,” Yagbonwura BII Kunto Jewu Soale said when he received Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin at his private residence in Damongo as part of Parliament’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

During the engagement, the Speaker of Parliament reiterated his support for the anti-gay bill.

He stressed that he will rather die than witness the legalisation of LGBTQ+ in the country.

“I have said it and will say it again that I will rather perish than see the LGBTQ+ bill approved under my watch though I don’t have a voting right.

“I administer the affairs of the House and I can assure you and the good people of Ghana that the LGBTQ+ bill will never be sanctioned to be in Ghana,” Alban Bagbin said.

Ghana’s anti-gay bill called the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 is currently at the consideration stage in Parliament.

The Bill is sponsored by eight members of Parliament from both the Majority and Minority side of Parliament.

The Bill when passed into law will make LGBTQ+ and its related activities illegal in the country.

