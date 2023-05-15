ModernGhana logo
There Is Hope For Cyber Criminals That Are Willing To Repent -Cyber Safety Expert, Rotimi Onadipe Assures

Prominent advocate of cyber safety in Nigeria, Rotimi Onadipe, on Saturday assured Nigerians and the rest of the world that there is hope for cyber criminals that are willing to repent from their criminal and fraudulent activities.

Onadipe, who doubles as the Director of Onadipe Technologies and Founder of internet safety magazine, gave the assurance in Ibadan during his organisation's education and counseling program on internet safety, which aims to prevent immoral and criminal activities online.

His words: "I want to assure all Nigerians and the rest of the world that there is hope for cyber criminals that are willing to repent from their criminal activities.

"By God's grace, our organisation is reaching out to them to counsel and rehabilitate those who are willing to repent from their fraudulent and criminal activities.

"No matter how bad they may be, cyber criminals can still repent from their wicked ways and begin to live a normal life.

"Let's not lose hope on them even if they have committed several crimes online or spent several years in correctional centres across the world.

"We still need to show love to them irrespective of the kind of life they live so that they can share their burden with us and we will be able to help them to live a normal life, he added.

In his final statement, Onadipe said, "God can change anyone irrespective of his past life. There are many of such cases all over the world and many of them are living a normal life now."

