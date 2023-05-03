Czech - Ghana Health Care and Pharmaceutical Business Cooperation Seminar held in Accra

03.05.2023 LISTEN

As part of activities to develop the bilateral relations between the Czech Republic and the Republic of Ghana, the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ghana organised the Czech - Ghana Health Care and Pharmaceutical Business Cooperation Seminar on Tuesday 2nd May 2023 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy, Health Care Federation Ghana and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

The seminar provided a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses from the Ghanaian healthcare and pharmaceutical sector to engage and explore collaborations with their counterparts from the Czech Republic in attendance.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Ján Füry, Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Ghana thanks all the participants for making time to attend the very important event, which seeks to take the cooperation between the two countries to another level especially for players within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. He went on to introduce His Excellency Vít Rakušan, the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

On his part, H.E Vít Rakušan reiterated the strategic bilateral relations between Ghana and the Czech Republic over the years and highlighted pragmatic steps being taken by the Czech Republic to ensure the relationship between the two countries is deepened through various collaborations.

“Ghana is very important to the Czech Republic and we consider Ghana as a strategic partner across the West African sub region. Ghana is fast becoming a destination for Czech businesses and this is evident in our visit to Ghana and this morning’s event, which provides for a face-to-face meeting between officials of the Czech companies we have here and their Ghanaian partners. We are looking forward to some great partnerships from this event,” he emphasised.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Mr. Yofi Grant thanked the Czech Government for choosing Ghana as an investment destination in Africa. He highlighted Ghana’s strong democratic credentials, and conducive business atmosphere, which has made the country a safe haven for investors.

He further assured the Czech delegation that Ghana is open to welcoming investors from the Czech Republic to invest and do business in Ghana. He added that the government of Ghana through the GIPC would continue to work closely with the Czech Republic through high-level political and business fora to promote trade and invest­ment between the two countries.

Officials of the Czech Health Care and Pharmaceutical companies that participated in the seminar included Royax Group, Comedeq, Linet, MZ Liberec, MB Pharma, Draslovka and the Association of Manufacturers and Suppliers of medical devices.