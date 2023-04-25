Let me refresh your ‘lost memory’ about your client’s grave destruction of natural resources – Prof. Frimpong-Boateng returns fire to Gabby

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has fired back at Gabby Otchere-Darko over the latter’s claims that the former minister twisted facts about his client’s mining operations.

In an exclusive interview with Citi TV, Otchere-Darko, who is the lawyer for Heritage Imperial Mining Limited, denied that his client was involved in illegal mining. He accused Prof. Frimpong-Boateng of wrongly implicating the company.

In a reaction, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said Otchere-Darko exhibited “industrial-scale ignorance about mining laws and regulations.”

He said Heritage Imperial has a history of flouting mining regulations, citing letters from former Ministers of Lands and Natural Resources suspending the company’s operations.

“Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko seems to have forgotten that his client has a strong history of acting with impunity,” Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said.

He added: “Even if your clients had all licences and permits, with the destruction that they caused, not only should they have been stopped from operating a mining company indefinitely, but they should also have been prosecuted, probably jailed, made to reclaim the land, vegetate it and clean the water bodies.”

He further stated, “Mr. Otchere-Darko, I don't think you have retrograde amnesia, but I still want to refresh your memory about the destruction of the environment that had been perpetrated by your client over the years with the accompanying videos and pictures from Diaso forest and Apaprama.”

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng attached pictures and videos showing the environmental degradation caused by Heritage Imperial’s mining activities.

He said Otchere-Darko called him when the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining attempted to stop the company’s operations.

"You called to tell me that your client had a valid mining licence and all necessary permits. I told you that Heritage Imperial Co. Ltd. did not possess documents permitting it to undertake active mining,” he stated which Mr. Otchere-Darko denied saying: “The Minister deliberately twisted the inquiry by a lawyer of a client’s issue to be an interference and the thing is, it was even a phone call that lasted not more than four minutes and he ended by saying Heritage shouldn’t have been issued with the license.”

Read the full response as copied to Modernghana below;

FRIMPONG-BOATENG'S RESPONSE TO MR. GABBY OTCHERE DARKO INTERVIEW ON CITI FM

I have come across transcripts of statements made by Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko during an interview he had on CITI FM on Thursday 20th April 2023.

After listening to the words of Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko I became sad for Ghana. I wondered what happened to us to get to this state, where a person who is supposed to be the lawyer of a mining company exhibited such industrial scale ignorance about mining laws and regulations. Going over the videos and pictures depicting the monumental environmental degradation in the areas of operation of Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko's clients, and seeing his ignorance, I am no longer surprised that Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko has such a pixelated view of the illegal mining landscape in Ghana.

Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko seems to have forgotten that his client has a strong history of acting with impunity. Donald Entsuah, who operated both C&G Aleska and Heritage Imperial Mining Co. Ltd. has a history of abusing mining permits and regulations.

On 29th November 2016, Mr. Toni Aubyn, then Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission during the NDC administration, wrote to C&G Aleska that the Company was “seriously engaged in illegal mining on its prospecting licence”. On 30th January 2017, Mr. Aubyn wrote again to C&G Aleska for “undertaking mining activities illegally without obtaining all the requisite permits and approvals”.

Again, on 2nd October 2017, Hon. John Peter Amewu, the first NPP Minister for Lands and Natural Resources wrote to G&G Aleska regarding the Dwuabo concession and directed that “in view of the fact that C&G Aleska does not have a valid Mining Operating Permit, and that the Ministry has not yet ratified your mining lease, you are directed NOT TO CARRY OUT ANY MINING OPERATIONS in the concession until your mining lease has been ratified.

C&G Aleska metamorphosed into Heritage Imperial Mining Co. Ltd. operated by Donald Entsuah. This time they settled in the Apaprama and Kobro forests in Manso in the Ashanti Region and immediately started with active mining without even a prospecting licence with the attendant destruction of forests, farmlands, and water bodies.

It was in these forest reserves that the IMCIM task force attempted to stop the illegal operations of Donald Entsuah and his Heritage Imperial Company in 2018.

Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko, it is laughable that you claim to have called me to seek information on your client. If you needed any information, you could have called the Minerals Commission. You know I did not operate mining information services.

You called to tell me that your client had a valid mining licence and all necessary permits. I told you that Heritage Imperial Co. Ltd. did not possess documents permitting it to undertake active mining. That notwithstanding through your intervention the Chinese, who were arrested were released by the task force. The many soldiers who were providing security service to your client's company attacked the IMCIM task force team and damaged the vehicle carrying journalists who were covering the IMCIM operations. The unfortunate scenes were captured on camera and shown on JOY TV.

Mr. Otchere-Darko, I don't think you have retrograde amnesia, but I still want to refresh your memory about the destruction of the environment that had been perpetrated by your client over the years with the accompanying videos and pictures from Diaso forest and Apaprama.

Even if your clients had all licences and permits, with the destruction that they caused, not only should they have been stopped from operating a mining company indefinitely, but they should also have been prosecuted, probably jailed, made to reclaim the land, vegetate it and clean the water bodies.

Finally, the [former] Minister, whom Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko thinks had a weak understanding of his position, has done more for this country and the world than Mr. Otchere-Darko would ever dream of in a million years.

Prof. Dr. Med. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng In the enclosure are:

Pictures (13) documenting devastation of the Environment cause by Clients of Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko

Two Reports by Mr. Erastus Asare Donkor shown on Joy TV

Letter from Tony Aubyn to C&G Aleska, dated 29th November 2016 suspending mining operations of C&G Aleska

Letter from Mr. Tony Aubyn dated 30th January 2017 suspending mining operations of C&G Aleska

Letter from Hon. John Peter Amewu to C&G Aleska dated 2ndOctober 2017 suspending mining operations of C&G Aleska

Authored by: Prof. Dr. Med. Dr. h.c (multi) Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Accra, 23rd April 2023