Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report is proof illegal mining has been a free-for-all enterprise under Akufo-Addo – NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is now convinced that the government of Akufo-Addo’s claim of fighting illegal mining (galamsey) has been a complete scam.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, April 25, NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi argued that all the proof needed to show that galamsey has been a free-for-all enterprise under President Akufo-Addo is in the report authored by former Minister of Environment Prof. Frimpong-Boateng submitted to the President.

“…..if there was any doubt that the so-called fight against illegal mining by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has been a sham, then this is the clearest evidence, yet again.

“The report confirms one truth – that illegal mining activities have been a free-for-all enterprise for many in the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP administration. From Ministers, Presidential Staffers, and other associates in government, to National, Regional, Constituency, and even Unit Committee Executives of the New Patriotic Party, their agents, Personal Assistants, relatives, and financiers, many have been cited to have either engaged in or promoted illegal mining with reckless abandon,” Sammy Gyamfi stressed at the press conference.

He noted that the details of the report are simply scandalous, scary, sordid, pervasive, and rotten to the core.

According to him, the NDC now knows how the 500 seized excavators were sold by people entrusted to take care of those seized equipment.

The NDC insists that Prof. Frimpong Boateng’s galamsey report has shocked the conscience of the nation, and no amount of half-witted and half-hearted explanations from the Presidency or government can whitewash this great infamy.

As a matter of urgency, the NDC is calling on the Special Prosecutor to investigate and ensure all government officials cited in the report are investigated and prosecuted when found guilty of engaging in or promoting galamsey.

“The Special Prosecutor on his part must act with alacrity by probing Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report and prosecute all government officials, NPP functionaries, and persons who have perpetrated serious crimes against the state as contained in the report,” Sammy Gyamfi told journalists at the NDC’s press conference on Tuesday.