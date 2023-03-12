Ashaiman soldier killed over cracked Iphone 6

12.03.2023 LISTEN

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the 22-year-old soldier, Imoro Sherrif who was killed at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region died because of iPhone 6.

Sources told DGN Online that, the two prime suspects allegedly killed the soldier attached to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani because they wanted to collect his iPhone.

He was said to have resisted and attempted to struggle with the attackers when one of them stabbed him.

The suspects thereby took the iPhone 6 which got cracked in the process of struggle and disappeared from the scene, leaving the young soldier to his fate in a pool of blood until he passed on.

Police announced on Saturday March 11, 2023 that the two main suspects involved in the heinous crime have been arrested.

They are preparing them for court.

But four more suspects have also been picked up by the police in connection with the crime and are assisting police with investigations.

The four were persons who bought and also resold the phone among themselves.

Police have managed to track down the phone and retrieved it to aid in investigations and prosecution.

The phone, according to DGN Online sources was retrieved from a driver near the Ashaiman overpass Sunday dawn.

Interrogations of the suspects are currently ongoing at the Police Headquarters in Accra in the presence of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare who has shown so much interest in the case by spending a night in Ashaiman on the day the prime suspects were apprehended.

Imoro Sherrif was laid to rest on Thursday, March 9 at the Military Cemetery Burma Camp in Accra.

Imoro Sherrif was gruesomely murdered on Saturday, March 4.

The Military High Command last Tuesday sanctioned an intelligence-led operation to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

-DGN online