ChrisCare Foundation provides free health screening for over 2,000 residents in Agona Abodom

ChrisCares Foundation led by its Founder, Mr Chris Arthur in collaboration with MAO Medical Health Center, Home Care and Outreach Services last Saturday provided free health screening for over 2,500 people drawn from Agona Abodom and surrounding communities.

They were given health talks on the prevention of diseases especially, Covid-19, hypertension, malaria, infection prevention, personal and environmental cleanliness and healthy behaviours.

People from Agona Swedru, Agona Kukurantumi, Agona Bobikuma Upper, Bobikuma Lower, Gomoa Kokofu, Gomoa Eshiem, Gomoa Fomena, Gomoa Afransi, Gomoa Aboso and others benefited from the exercise.

The Principal Physician Assistant (Medical) of MAO Medical Center, Home Care and Outreach Services, Madam Cecilia Addoteye addressed the people and cautioned them against unhealthy lifestyles that easily attract diseases.

According to her, most of the diagnoses detected were based on unhealthy lifestyles including the types of foods and drinks they take into their system.

"On hypertension, for instance, we observed that most people take to high intake of salt, and other substances that are contrary to their system. Some also eat very late and dozed off soon after eating, these and many more are contributing factors to hypertension and its related diseases.

"People should refrain from fatty foods and stick to locally produced foods which are organic in nature. I want to admonish Ghanaians that Covid-19 still exist and that they should continue to observe all the safety protocols," she noted.

Madam Cecilia Addoteye accordingly advised people to visit health centers regularly to check their health status and to seek advice on how to maintain healthy lifestyles.

She noted that the people were screened for eye, ear and throat (ENT), hypertension, malaria, diabetes, Body Mass Index (BMI), dental care, chronic conditions such as kidney, liver and other palpitations related.

The Founder of ChrisCares Foundation, Mr. Chris Arthur noted that healthy and happy people make a wealthy nation so the exercise was basically to provide healthcare services to the people in the Agona West Municipality and even beyond.

"Many people wished that they could visit health centers to access healthcare, but most times, the availability of funds to seek medical care becomes a problem for them. It is on this score that ChrisCares Foundation in collaboration with MAO Medical Center, Home Care and Outreach Services seeks to provide free health care to such people to enable them get quick healthcare at their doorsteps.

"We in ChrisCares Foundation have taken it upon ourselves to partner with institutions and individuals to support the needy in society not only in health, but in job opportunities as well. Am extremely happy and sad at the same time, as I watch the high turn up, it means many people wished to have access to healthcare but the lack of financial resources to enable them visit hospitals and health centers was a problem. Sometimes even lorry fares become a hindrance between them and healthcare delivery.

"It is remarkable that this exercise is non-partisan because sickness has no political colour, yes I belong to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government but that is not why we are here. We came purposely to give back to society and am proud to be associated with this successful exercise. You can see that people are happy to get these services, especially the aged among them who have virtually been neglected, it is sad how society treats the aged."

He continued, It is my prayer that everyone receiving medical treatment recovers from any health implications so that they could contribute their quota towards national development. It is worthy to note that ChrisCares Foundation has paid for all medicines prescribed by the medical personnel because some of them cannot afford to pay for exorbitant cost of the medicines even after the free screening."

Mr. Chris Arthur further disclosed that the exercise would be extended to all the communities. He mentioned Agona Nyakrom, Otsenkorang, Upper and Lower Bobikuma, Agona Nkum among others adding that plans were far advanced for them to benefit from the exercise.

"ChrisCares Foundation is not only into healthcare delivery, but we also support individuals and groups. We recently supported some apprenticeship graduates with set-up kits as they begin to open shops for business.

"We also support individuals in surgery cases to regain their strength. My advice to the youth especially is that they should have dominion over what they take into their bodies because most of the youth nowadays resort to hard drugs and alcoholic drinks which contribute to diseases. They should be mindful of such lifestyles," he stated.

The Administrator of MAO Medical Center, Home Care and Outreach Services, Mr. Messiah Amoh in an interview with newsmen said the Center was established mainly to provide quality healthcare to people in its catchment area.

"MAO Medical Center, Home Care and Outreach Services is basically a healthcare agency with the aim of going out to help people who find it extremely difficult to have access to their health needs.

"That explains the collaboration with ChrisCares Foundation. This exercise was to screen, diagnose and prescribe the needed drugs to the patients and highly impressed with the turnout, it is really encouraging," Mr. Messiah Amoh noted.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to Mr. Chris Arthur and ChrisCares Foundation for what they termed as a God-sent opportunity.