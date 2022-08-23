23.08.2022 LISTEN

I. SON OF MAN, grace be unto you, in the midst of challenges for survival, occupational uncertainties, economic crises, the looming danger across the world, Jesus Christ is ordering you, “THEY DO NOT NEED TO GO AWAY; YOU GIVE THEM SOMETHING TO EAT! The people are hungry, no money to buy, and even if we have money where is the food to buy to feed this multitude? There is no business how can we pay staff, Jesus Christ says: DO NOT SACK THEM, DO NOT ASK THEM TO GO, NO THEY NEED NOT GO AWAY.

II. COURAGE BROTHER, Jesus Christ is asking you WHAT DO YOU HAVE? Don't look at what you have but look up to the one who says GIVE THEM SOMETHING TO EAT. Ordering the people to sit down on the grass, Jesus took the five loaves and the two fish and looking up toward heaven, He blessed the food, and breaking the loaves He gave them to the disciples, and the disciples gave them to the crowds. Hand over what you have to Christ who is ordering you not to sack your staff. HAND YOUR BANK ACCOUNT TO CHRIST AND SEE HOW HE WILL FEED THE MULTITUDE.

III. DAUGHTER OF ZION, there are times to feed the flocks with spiritual food, which is the word, and there are times to notice that they are hungry for physical food to eat. Feed my flocks the Lord is telling you. GIVE THEM SOMETHING TO EAT this is not spiritual but physical. Your congregation is hungry for physical food to eat, this is not the time to be spiritual about it, this is the time to put your faith into action, GIVE THEM FOOD TO EAT. PROVIDE FOR THEIR PHYSICAL NEEDS. This is not go by faith preaching, for faith without works is dead, Bishop, demonstrate your FAITH IN ACTION BY GIVING THEM SOMETHING (FOOD) TO EAT.

IV. COURAGE SISTER have you not heard that Christ said, I was hungry and YOU GAVE ME SOMETHING TO EAT, I was thirsty and you GAVE ME SOMETHING TO DRINK, I was a stranger and YOU INVITED ME IN. I needed clothes and YOU CLOTHED ME, I was sick and YOU LOOKED AFTER ME, I was in prison and YOU CAME TO VISIT ME," this is the whole duty of service, this is DIVINE ORDER sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and serve to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - faith without works is dead

PRAYER: Lord today I hand over my bread and fish to you, let your purpose be accomplished through Christ Jesus name I pray AMEN

REF: Matthew 14:16-19

James 2:14-17

Matthew 25:35-40

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

#GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION