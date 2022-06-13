Will you abandon National Cathedral project as president or you 'support am' low key – A Plus asks Mahama

Ghanaian political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has wondered what will be the stance of John Dramani Mahama on the National Cathedral project when he becomes President.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, the musician who now mostly engages in entertainment punditry posed a question to the former president asking whether he will continue or abandon the much-talked-about project.

“Dear John Dramani Mahama.

“When you become president, what will happen to the national cathedral? Will the project be continued, abandoned, or it will be turned into a world class medical tourism facility?

“Anaa you be Assemblies of God man so you dey support am low key,” Kwame A Plus posted on his Facebook page on Saturday.

President Akufo-Addo after pledging to build a house for God if he becomes president in the run-up to the 2016 general elections has in the past few weeks been accused of committing huge sums of money to the project in the midst of the hardships in the country.

It is reported that close to GHS200 million has been released from the Finance Ministry for the project.

Amid public outrage, ex-President Mahama's position on the national cathedral project which is draining the public purse is unclear.