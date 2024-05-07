'I'm not running for office for power; I just want to solve Ghana’s problems' — Bawumia 'beg' Ghanaians

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he wants to be president to solve Ghana’s problems and not for the trappings of power nor the prestige that comes with it.

"I am running for president because I am deeply committed to the progress and prosperity of Ghana and its people", the New Patriotic Party flagbearer told Africawatch in an interview.

He said: "I have prepared myself for the job and I want to assure Ghanaians that I am ready to serve with all my heart and energies", adding: "Throughout my career in public service, I have witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by our nation and the immense potential that exists to overcome them".

Dr Bawumia said: “I believe that Ghana is at a critical juncture in its history, and decisive leadership is needed to address pressing issues such as economic development, social inequality, and infrastructure improvement.”

As an economist, the Vice President noted: "I bring a unique perspective and skill set to the table, grounded in evidence-based policy-making and a pragmatic approach to governance".

"I am passionate about implementing innovative solutions to propel Ghana forward and improve the lives of all its citizens. Also, the world is quickly moving into the digital age, and Ghana should not be left behind", said Dr Bawumia, who highlighted his "deep commitment to harnessing the transformative power of digitalisation to propel Ghana into a new era of progress and prosperity".

To him, "Digitalisation is not just a policy initiative for me. It is a fundamental pillar of my vision for the future of our nation.”

He said he us “dedicated to building a future where our youth have access to quality education, our economy is vibrant and inclusive, and our society is built on the principles of fairness, justice, and equality". Running for president, he poiinted out, "is not just about seeking power or prestige".

“It is about service to the nation and a commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our people. It is about solving problems, and I am a problem-solver, as evidenced in my work at the central bank and as vice president. I am ready to lead with integrity, humility, and vision, and I am confident that together, we can build a brighter future for Ghana.”