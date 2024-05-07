Register and vote to change Ghana now – Alan Kyerematen to Ghanaians

Leader and founder of the Movement for Change Mr Alan Kyerematen has encouraged all Ghanaians who are qualified to register for a voter’s ID card to do so to enable them vote and let their voice be heard in the upcoming general election on 7 December.

The limited registration for first-time voters takes place Today, 7th - 27th May 2024.

Replacement of lost ID cards takes place on 30th May.

Alan Kyerematen in a Facebook post advised Ghanaians not to leave the future of t country to chance as every vote counts.

“You have the power to change Ghana now. A vote for Alan is a Vote for Change! Together we will win and Ghana will rise again”, he encouraged.

The ongoing limited voter registration exercise being organised by the Electoral Commission (EC) across the nation will be targeting first-time voters and individuals seeking to obtain a voter card.

Running from today to Monday, 27 May 2024, the exercise aims to register approximately 623,000 new voters, as disclosed by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa.

The EC chairperson emphasised the significance of this registration.

“The registration will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. And that gives us the figure of 623,000 that we have put there. That is not to say that we cannot go beyond that,” she stated.

She underscored the Commission's commitment to facilitating a smooth registration process, drawing upon lessons from past projections.

In anticipation of potential challenges, particularly power outages, the EC chairperson reassured the public of her outfit’s preparedness.

We have made arrangements to ensure that we don't have challenges because of dumsor,” she stressed, referencing the intermittent power supply in the country.

To mitigate disruptions, the EC has secured generators for all district offices, ready to activate in the event of power cuts. These generators will sustain continuous voter registration services, ensuring that no eligible citizen is disenfranchised due to technical constraints.

Elaborating on contingency measures, the chairperson of the EC said: “However, should there be the unexpected, we would switch on to the offline... voters will be registered and their details will be put on a pen drive that will be copied in our offices when the light returns, so the registration will not be disrupted.”

