UE/R: Your 2-year 'bitterness' towards our members 'shameful' - Three teacher unions to gov’t

Members of the three Teacher Unions — GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT-GH in the Upper East Region, have voiced their frustration at the government's inaction over the past 24 months, labelling it the most challenging period for their members.

Describing the situation as "shameful", they expressed dismay at the government's failure to provide relief such as the Deprived Area allowance, Extra Assessment allowance, Book/Data/Online Teaching support allowance, and Upward Adjustment of the CPD Allowance despite repeated appeals.

At a press conference held on Monday, May 6, 2024, in Bolgatanga, representatives from the unions criticised the government for its perceived nonchalance, complacency, and aloofness towards their plight.

Lare Kitonname, the Upper East Regional Secretary of GNAT, who read the press on behalf of their members condemned the government's lack of urgency in finalising the new Collective Agreement (CA), labelling its actions as "shameful".

"We have had enough of the government's indifference towards our demands. The last 24 months have been incredibly challenging for our members, with no sign of respite in sight. We cannot continue to tolerate this disregard for our welfare."

The unions issued a stern warning to the government, setting a deadline of May 13, 2024, for decisive action to be taken to resolve the impasse. Failure to meet this deadline, they cautioned, would compel them to initiate their next course of action.

While specifics were not divulged, hints were dropped regarding potential industrial action should their demands remain unmet.

—classfmonline