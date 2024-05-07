Network challenges: If you cannot do the job, pack and leave – Kwakye Ofosu tells EC officials

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has called out the Electoral Commission over the network challenges being experienced in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise nationwide.

The EC has commenced the limited voter registration exercise today ahead of the December 7 general elections.

In the Limited Registration exercise that will be concluded on May 27, the Electoral Commission is looking at registering 623,000 people.

The exercise at several registration centres have been marred by network challenges, causing a lot of frustration in long queues.

Reacting to the network challenges, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has criticised the EC for failing to fix a problem that has persisted for years.

In a post on X, the former Deputy Communications Minister said the EC officials should pack and leave office if they cannot do the job.

“If the current EC folks cannot do the job, they should just pack and leave,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu said.

He continued, “What is this persistent 'network challenges' that stalls the process at the beginning of almost every registration exercise since 2020?

“How can an institution like that fail to address a problem that occurs all the time?”