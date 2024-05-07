Cecilia Dapaah scandal: EOCO, OSP creating the impression some persons are untouchable – GII

07.05.2024 LISTEN

Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Adda, has raised significant concerns regarding the conduct of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in the investigation of the former sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

According to her, the current trajectory of the case involving the former sanitation minister reinforces the perception of bias and the notion that some high-profile individuals are beyond the reach of the law.

Speaking on Citi Breakfast Show, Madam Mary Adda, expressed disappointment over the lack of communication between EOCO and OSP, which she said has led to a standstill in certain investigations.

Madam Adda said the attitude of the two bodies “ begins to give the impression to some of us that there is something we are not being told . Everybody is trying to shift the burden to the other and that is not fair . It was myself or you, Bernard , people will work. EOCO will sit up, they will do suspicious transaction tracing, and they will work with the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) if it was necessary.

“So the impression is being created that some people are untouchable and so if we do not want to touch them, we shift the burden to the other and we continue to shift until we give it to those who cannot do anything about it. So that is the impression and I believe that is why CDD is saying it is a done deal, ” she stated.

EOCO disclosed on May 6 that it intended to return the docket on the former minister to the OSP,

This , according to the Executive Director of EOCO, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, follows advice from the Office of the Attorney General against the initiation of money laundering investigations into Cecilia Dapaah, citing failure by the OSP to establish evidence of corruption or corruption-related offences.

She said that there was nothing her outfit could do.

Meanwhile, the Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) Samuel Appiah Darko, disclosed that EOCO had already returned the docket on former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

To him, EOCO's assertions that it intends to return the docket are untrue because that has already happened.

—CitiNewsroom