Let’s embrace Akufo-Addo’s agenda to transform TVET to serve as catalyst for job creation – Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his efforts to transform Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

Delivering a speech as the Special Guest at the inauguration and handing over ceremony of the Overall Upgrading and Modernization of Vocational Education System Project in Ghana on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the Vice President stressed that TVET education has gained grounds since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over government.

He revealed that with TVET education now free, thousands of students are enjoying after enrolling in various institutions in the country.

“It is worthy to mention that the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his promise of free TVET for all. He has fulfilled his promise. This free TVET for all has resulted in a record-breaking enrolment of over 45,000 students in various programmes in TVET institutions across the country.

“Government has also implemented applied technology institution concept with the establishment of the East Legon Applied Technology Institute to provide a rigorous academic core and industry-led programmes to support the socio-economic transformation of the country,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared.

The Vice President further implored all stakeholders including the citizenry to back President Akufo-Addo to make TVET education better in the country. According to him, this is the sure way to create jobs for the unemployed.

“I wish to charge you all to embrace the President’s agenda of transforming the TVET Landscape to serve as a catalyst for job creation and entrepreneurial development of the citizenry,” Dr. Bawumia added.

Facilities inaugurated by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia under the ‘Overall Upgrading and Modernization of Vocational Education System Project’ in Ghana included a state-of-the-art TVET Service headquarters as well as the Applied Technology Institute, which contains classroom blocks, ICT centres, administration blocks, workshops, male and female dormitories, and installation of workshop equipment.

In addition, a fleet of vehicles including 37 buses, 21 double cabin pickups, 2 tractors, 3 Toyota Fortuners, and 1 Toyota V8 Landcruiser was handed over to the TVET Service for distribution.

The facilities under the project executed by Planet One Group put together with the vehicles cost $131.6 million.

The facilities and vehicles are to boost Technical and Vocational Education Training in the country.