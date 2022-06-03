Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others not conveners of #FixTheCountry – Lead Convener

Lead Convener of #FixTheCountry movement, Benjamin Darko, has disclosed some notable names associated with the movement, are actually not leaders of the crusade.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Captain Smart, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah and other popular names have been cited as conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement, leading and taking part in demonstrations and social commentary in their name.

In a recent letter to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command informing them of a planned demonstration by the group on June 4, 2020, the names Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, Captain ‘Godsbrain’ Smart and Benjamin Darko were signed at the bottom of the letter, with Oliver Barker-Vormawor named as their lawyer.

“When I drafted the letter there was a legal rep in there and I think he is a bit popular. When I read the media messages out there I saw all sorts of names. Oliver and co are doing a great job but he (Oliver) is not an organizer so his name shouldn’t have appeared on anything of that sort. Yes there are people who form part of the main thing but he is not a part of the main decision making body or a leader of the movement.

"Captain smart is not convener of #FixTheCountry, he is also not an organizer of the movement. They are just organizers of the June 4 demonstration but they are not conveners or organizers of #FixTheCountry. There is nowhere we have stated they are the organizers and conveners of #FixTheCountry,” Benjamin Darko told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.

According to Benjamin, stories and discussions in the media keep addressing these fellows as who they are not. “When we are having core conversations on #FixTheCountry, Captain Smart is not a part of it. Let me reiterate that he (Captain Smart) is not a #FixTheCountry convener.”

