Structures on land at East legon Hills demolished

Some structures situated on a particularly plot of land located at East Legon Hills in Accra have been demolished.

The structures which were at various stages of completion were reduced to rubbles.

3news understands two people are claiming ownership of the land

Residents in the area say they saw landguards wielding machetes and also bulldozers pulling down the structures.

It is not clear what led to the flattening of the structures however, reports indicate that the 5.3 acre of land in question has been a subject of litigation between one Francis Ashidam, an estate developer and Samuel Laryea, a claimant to the land.

3news gathered the Greater Accra Regional Police Command had on several instances intervened as they have to separate scuffles on the land.

When contacted however, the estate developer, Francis Ashidam confirmed an Accra High court has placed injunction on the land and therefore nobody has the right to demolish structures on the land.

—3news.com