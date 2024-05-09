ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Upper West Regional Ghana Red Cross Society visits Wa Municipal Hospital Children's Ward

By Aminu Ibrahim II Contributor
Regional News Upper West Regional Ghana Red Cross Society visits Wa Municipal Hospital Children's Ward
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) in the Upper West Region has visited the Wa Municipal Hospital Children's Ward and made a modest donation to the facility and patients as part of the World Red Cross Day celebration.

The gesture was aimed at bringing hope and joy to the young patients and their families, as well as supporting the hospital's efforts in providing quality healthcare.

The Regional Chairperson of the GRCS, Madam Maria Johana Yuorpor, explained that the visit to the children's ward was to inspire hopes on the part of patients and efforts on the part of hospital management towards meeting a Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

"As a humanitarian organization, we recognize the importance of supporting vulnerable groups, especially children.

"We want to bring hope and joy to these young patients and their families, and support the hospital's efforts in providing quality healthcare," she said.

The In-Charge at the Wa Municipal Hospital Children's Ward, Mr. Emmanuel Djan, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the GRCS for their kindness and generosity.

"We are grateful for the support and thoughtfulness of the Ghana Red Cross Society. Their donation will go a long way in helping us care for our young patients," he said.

The Red Cross Society team also took a tour of the Incubator Unit (IU) to interact with the nurses and get abreast firsthand of how operations were done at the unit.

A neonatal nurse at the hospital, IU, Madam Georgina Maaliwonbu, also expressed her gratitude while appealing for more support for the facility.

"We appreciate the Ghana Red Cross Society's contribution, but we still need more support to provide the best possible care for our patients," she said.

She called on the Ghana Red Cross Society to support the Ghana Health Services’ “Yellow Month” dedicated to public sensitization, awareness creation, and advocacy about neonatal jaundice.

The World Red Cross Day celebration is an annual event that commemorates the founding of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and the 2024 World Red Cross Day was celebrated under the theme, “I give with joy, and the joy I give is a reward.”

It is a day to recognize the humanitarian work of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies worldwide and to promote the values of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they even demanded a ransom before the system can work–Bawumia ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they eve...

3 hours ago

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Limited voter registration: Keep recording BVR serial numbers with or without EC...

3 hours ago

2024 elections: Don't fight for any politician, they're either friends or relatives —Dr. Serebour to Ghanaians 2024 elections: Don't fight for any politician, they're either friends or relati...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and NDC communicator Beatrice Annan Akufo-Addo hiding full KPMG audit report on SML deal because family members, fri...

3 hours ago

Former President and 2024 NDC flagbearer John Mahamaleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo’s 'yenkyendi' government has collapsed state-owned companies — Mahama

3 hours ago

Ekow Ewusi's bodyguard allegedly brandish gun at voter registration centre in Cape Coast Ekow Ewusi's bodyguard allegedly brandish gun at voter registration centre in Ca...

4 hours ago

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission EC left and Franklin Cudjoe, IMANI boss You should've apologised to EC for erring — Dr. Serebour to IMANI

4 hours ago

Mahama assigned National Security personnel to protect us during his govt when we were even accusing him of wrongdoing, ask Kojo Oppong Nkrumah —A Plus Mahama assigned National Security personnel to protect us during his govt when w...

4 hours ago

Final year students sitting for exams WAEC introduces three new subjects in 2024 BECE

4 hours ago

Social media influencer in a coffin Social media influencer buries himself alive to earn more views and likes

Just in....
body-container-line