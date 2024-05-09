Upper West Regional Ghana Red Cross Society visits Wa Municipal Hospital Children's Ward

The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) in the Upper West Region has visited the Wa Municipal Hospital Children's Ward and made a modest donation to the facility and patients as part of the World Red Cross Day celebration.

The gesture was aimed at bringing hope and joy to the young patients and their families, as well as supporting the hospital's efforts in providing quality healthcare.

The Regional Chairperson of the GRCS, Madam Maria Johana Yuorpor, explained that the visit to the children's ward was to inspire hopes on the part of patients and efforts on the part of hospital management towards meeting a Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

"As a humanitarian organization, we recognize the importance of supporting vulnerable groups, especially children.

"We want to bring hope and joy to these young patients and their families, and support the hospital's efforts in providing quality healthcare," she said.

The In-Charge at the Wa Municipal Hospital Children's Ward, Mr. Emmanuel Djan, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the GRCS for their kindness and generosity.

"We are grateful for the support and thoughtfulness of the Ghana Red Cross Society. Their donation will go a long way in helping us care for our young patients," he said.

The Red Cross Society team also took a tour of the Incubator Unit (IU) to interact with the nurses and get abreast firsthand of how operations were done at the unit.

A neonatal nurse at the hospital, IU, Madam Georgina Maaliwonbu, also expressed her gratitude while appealing for more support for the facility.

"We appreciate the Ghana Red Cross Society's contribution, but we still need more support to provide the best possible care for our patients," she said.

She called on the Ghana Red Cross Society to support the Ghana Health Services’ “Yellow Month” dedicated to public sensitization, awareness creation, and advocacy about neonatal jaundice.

The World Red Cross Day celebration is an annual event that commemorates the founding of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and the 2024 World Red Cross Day was celebrated under the theme, “I give with joy, and the joy I give is a reward.”

It is a day to recognize the humanitarian work of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies worldwide and to promote the values of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.