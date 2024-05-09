ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Upper West Regional Branch of Ghana Red Cross Society marks World Red Cross Day with school outreach

By Aminu Ibrahim II Contributor
Regional News Upper West Regional Branch of Ghana Red Cross Society marks World Red Cross Day with school outreach
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Upper West Regional Branch of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has commemorated World Red Cross Day with a school outreach at Fongo M/A Junior High School in Wa.

The event aimed to sensitize pupils about the Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies and revitalize interest in the organization among the student population and the general public.

The outreach program featured a range of topics, including climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability, disease control, volunteerism, and disaster management.

Various team members took turns to engage the pupils, providing valuable insights and practical tips on critical issues about the topics, interspersed with interactive sessions on emergency response and community service.

Madam Maria Johana Yuorpor, the Upper West Regional Chairperson of the GRCS, emphasized the importance of revamping the Red Cross movement, which has seemingly faded from the eyes and minds of people.

She stressed the need to imbue the spirit of volunteerism in youngsters, encouraging them to become active participants in their communities.

"We want to inspire the next generation of leaders and volunteers, and empower them to make a positive impact in their communities," she said.

Madam Yuorpor said marking World Red Cross Day with the school outreach reaffirmed the Upper West Regional Branch of the GRCS commitment to serving humanity and promoting a safer and more resilient community for all.

Mr. Abdul Rauf Issahaku, a member of the GRCS, who delivered a presentation on disaster readiness, preparedness, and mitigation, urged the pupils to contribute in their small ways to avoid disasters, both natural and artificial, particularly floods and fires.

"Disaster prevention and preparedness start with individual actions, and we want to equip you with the knowledge and skills to make a difference," he emphasized.

He said disasters disrupt society's functioning and thus, it was important for community members to take steps towards disaster prevention such as desilting gutters and not building in waterways to prevent floods.

The event served as a platform to educate and inspire the next generation of leaders and volunteers, fostering a culture of compassion, empathy, and community service in line with the Red Cross/Red Crescent’s values of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

Some of the pupils who participated in the sensitization expressed happiness about the knowledge that was shared with and pledged to become active volunteers in their community.

“I learnt about being volunteering to do something willingly without being asked to dot or taking anything [in the form of reward] from someone.

“You can clean gutters without anyone asking you to do, you can clean your school compound without a teacher asking you to do, clean your environment, [and] attend community activities,” a pupil, Mutimainat Iddrisu said.

The theme for this year’s World Red Cross Day celebration was, “I give with joy, and the joy I give is a reward.”

59202424629-8dt2wjivvq-ghana-red-cross-society-2

Top Stories

2 hours ago

ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they even demanded a ransom before the system can work–Bawumia ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they eve...

3 hours ago

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Limited voter registration: Keep recording BVR serial numbers with or without EC...

3 hours ago

2024 elections: Don't fight for any politician, they're either friends or relatives —Dr. Serebour to Ghanaians 2024 elections: Don't fight for any politician, they're either friends or relati...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and NDC communicator Beatrice Annan Akufo-Addo hiding full KPMG audit report on SML deal because family members, fri...

3 hours ago

Former President and 2024 NDC flagbearer John Mahamaleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo’s 'yenkyendi' government has collapsed state-owned companies — Mahama

3 hours ago

Ekow Ewusi's bodyguard allegedly brandish gun at voter registration centre in Cape Coast Ekow Ewusi's bodyguard allegedly brandish gun at voter registration centre in Ca...

4 hours ago

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission EC left and Franklin Cudjoe, IMANI boss You should've apologised to EC for erring — Dr. Serebour to IMANI

4 hours ago

Mahama assigned National Security personnel to protect us during his govt when we were even accusing him of wrongdoing, ask Kojo Oppong Nkrumah —A Plus Mahama assigned National Security personnel to protect us during his govt when w...

4 hours ago

Final year students sitting for exams WAEC introduces three new subjects in 2024 BECE

4 hours ago

Social media influencer in a coffin Social media influencer buries himself alive to earn more views and likes

Just in....
body-container-line