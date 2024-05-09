Volta Youth urged to demand sustainable development and employment opportunities

Delanyo Agbe

The Volta Resistance Movement, a youth-led advocacy group, has called on the youth of the Volta Region to demand more from politicians and leaders in the region.

In a statement, the group urged the youth to move beyond the usual tokens of palm wine, football matches, and jerseys, and instead demand sustainable development and employment opportunities.

"We want investments in education and healthcare, job opportunities that utilize our skills and talents, infrastructure development that connects our communities, and a say in the decisions that affect our lives," said Delanyo Agbe the group's spokesperson.

The Volta Resistance Movement criticized politicians for taking the region's votes for granted.

Read the full statement below:

Volta Youth, Wake Up! Demand More Than Just Palm Wine and Jerseys

For far too long, our beloved Volta Region has been taken for granted by politicians who think they can win our votes with mere tokens. It's time for us, the youth, to demand more. We deserve sustainable development, employment opportunities, and a brighter future.

Every election season, we're enticed with palm wine, football matches, and jerseys. But what happens after the elections? Our communities remain undeveloped, our youth remain unemployed, and our resources are exploited. We're more than just votes; we're the future of this region.

We urge our fellow youth to rise up and demand more. Let's ask our leaders about their plans for our region's development. Let's question their commitment to creating jobs and improving our infrastructure. Let's reject the paltry offerings and demand a seat at the table.

We want:

Investments in education and healthcare

Job opportunities that utilize our skills and talents

Infrastructure development that connects our communities

A say in the decisions that affect our lives

We're not just voters; we're the engine of change. Let's unite and demand a better future for ourselves and our region.

Join the Volta Resistance Movement and let's fight for a brighter tomorrow.

Delanyo Agbe

Spokesperson

0531858289

[email protected]