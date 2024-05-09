ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.05.2024 Regional News

Volta Youth urged to demand sustainable development and employment opportunities

By Delanyo Agbe II Contributor
Delanyo AgbeDelanyo Agbe
09.05.2024 LISTEN

The Volta Resistance Movement, a youth-led advocacy group, has called on the youth of the Volta Region to demand more from politicians and leaders in the region.

In a statement, the group urged the youth to move beyond the usual tokens of palm wine, football matches, and jerseys, and instead demand sustainable development and employment opportunities.

"We want investments in education and healthcare, job opportunities that utilize our skills and talents, infrastructure development that connects our communities, and a say in the decisions that affect our lives," said Delanyo Agbe the group's spokesperson.

The Volta Resistance Movement criticized politicians for taking the region's votes for granted.

Read the full statement below:
Volta Youth, Wake Up! Demand More Than Just Palm Wine and Jerseys

For far too long, our beloved Volta Region has been taken for granted by politicians who think they can win our votes with mere tokens. It's time for us, the youth, to demand more. We deserve sustainable development, employment opportunities, and a brighter future.

Every election season, we're enticed with palm wine, football matches, and jerseys. But what happens after the elections? Our communities remain undeveloped, our youth remain unemployed, and our resources are exploited. We're more than just votes; we're the future of this region.

We urge our fellow youth to rise up and demand more. Let's ask our leaders about their plans for our region's development. Let's question their commitment to creating jobs and improving our infrastructure. Let's reject the paltry offerings and demand a seat at the table.

We want:

  • Investments in education and healthcare
  • Job opportunities that utilize our skills and talents
  • Infrastructure development that connects our communities
  • A say in the decisions that affect our lives

We're not just voters; we're the engine of change. Let's unite and demand a better future for ourselves and our region.

Join the Volta Resistance Movement and let's fight for a brighter tomorrow.

Delanyo Agbe
Spokesperson
0531858289
[email protected]

Top Stories

2 hours ago

ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they even demanded a ransom before the system can work–Bawumia ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they eve...

3 hours ago

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Limited voter registration: Keep recording BVR serial numbers with or without EC...

3 hours ago

2024 elections: Don't fight for any politician, they're either friends or relatives —Dr. Serebour to Ghanaians 2024 elections: Don't fight for any politician, they're either friends or relati...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and NDC communicator Beatrice Annan Akufo-Addo hiding full KPMG audit report on SML deal because family members, fri...

3 hours ago

Former President and 2024 NDC flagbearer John Mahamaleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo’s 'yenkyendi' government has collapsed state-owned companies — Mahama

3 hours ago

Ekow Ewusi's bodyguard allegedly brandish gun at voter registration centre in Cape Coast Ekow Ewusi's bodyguard allegedly brandish gun at voter registration centre in Ca...

4 hours ago

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission EC left and Franklin Cudjoe, IMANI boss You should've apologised to EC for erring — Dr. Serebour to IMANI

4 hours ago

Mahama assigned National Security personnel to protect us during his govt when we were even accusing him of wrongdoing, ask Kojo Oppong Nkrumah —A Plus Mahama assigned National Security personnel to protect us during his govt when w...

4 hours ago

Final year students sitting for exams WAEC introduces three new subjects in 2024 BECE

4 hours ago

Social media influencer in a coffin Social media influencer buries himself alive to earn more views and likes

Just in....
body-container-line