Covid-19 testing: Police clear Minority to picket at KIA on March 30

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that the minority has been successful in securing clearance from the Ghana Police Service concerning its proposed picketing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

In a tweet today, he stated that the minority has just ended a meeting with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command led by DCOP Denis Abade.

The picketing at KIA will take place on Wednesday, March 30, 22 at 3PM.

The MP noted that the time was up for the “Frontiers and Cronies covid testing robbery,” the company contracted to conduct covid-19 testing at KIA to be kicked out.

On Thursday, March 24, the North Tongu lawmaker, MP for Adaklu Kwame Agbodza and MP for Juaboso Kwabena Mintah Akandoh wrote to the office of the Minority Leader informing him of their intention to lead a series of picketing actions at KIA.

They stated in the letter that from March 30, they would want to cover the precincts of the airport from 2pm to 6pm each day.

See Minority statement here