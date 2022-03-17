ModernGhana logo
17.03.2022 Headlines

Oliver Barker-Vormawor still in our custody over inability to meet bail condition – Police

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
17.03.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has released a statement indicating that FixTheCountry Movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor is still in its custody after failing to meet his bail requirements.

The Tema High Court, presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, granted Oliver Barker-Vormawor bail in the sum of Two Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 2,000,000.00) with two sureties.

As part of the bail conditions, the Court ordered that one of the sureties should deposit his document covering the landed property within the jurisdiction of the Court.

Pursuant to the orders of the Court, the Police took the accused person to the Court to execute the bail.

At the court, the Registrar informed the Police that he had submitted the document presented by the sureties to the Lands Commission for verification and he was therefore unable to proceed with the execution of the bail until a response was received from the Lands Commission.

As a result, the Police could not release the embattled FixTheCountry convener on bail as granted by the Tema High Court.

“Consequently, the accused person was taken back into custody to await the completion of the bail processes by the High Court Registrar.

“We wish to point out that the accused person was granted court bail and therefore, the execution of the bail is dependent on the Court and not the Police.

“The accused person will therefore be released when the court is satisfied that the bail conditions have been duly met,” parts of the Police statement reads.

Below is a copy of the Police statement:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
