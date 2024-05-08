ModernGhana logo
Government to commission 185 housing units for workers in Ashanti Region

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The administration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is preparing to unveil 185 housing units tailored for government workers in the Ashanti Region.

These modern apartments, comprising three, four, and five bedrooms, are nearing completion, with progress currently at 90 percent.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, recently conducted a comprehensive tour of four sites in Ridge, a suburb of Nhyieaso, where these housing units are located. Positioned on government-owned lands in Nhyieaso within the Kumasi Metropolis, these units underscore the government's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable housing for public sector workers.

In a post-tour interview with this reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah reaffirmed the government's dedication to addressing housing shortages by offering accessible accommodations to public servants.

He emphasized that the government plans to rent out these apartments at reasonable rates, with tenancy agreements being signed between government entities and state agencies, rather than individual occupants.

Regarding funding, Ashanti Regional Lands Officer Mr. Peter Osei-Wusu explained that the government had entered agreements with private construction firms responsible for building the houses. In exchange, these firms would receive parcels of land. Mr. Osei-Wusu highlighted that thorough evaluations of the government lands in Nhyieaso were conducted by the Ghana Institute of Surveyors, and all contracts underwent scrutiny by the Public Procurement Authority to ensure transparency and value for money. This innovative funding approach facilitated the construction process without direct government financial commitments.

