E-Levy: Call on pastors and rich men in Ghana to help - Dr Samuel Owusu to President

The United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador and the Country Director for International Association of World Peace Advocates, Ghana Chapter, Dr Samuel Owusu has urged the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to call on pastors, business men, companies, and rich men in Ghana to support the government raise money to develop the nation.

Although he is not against taxation, he was of the belief that the E-levy should be taken from the aforementioned persons and not the ordinary Ghanaian, hence the call.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah, who announced the introduction of the E-Levy said it will be used to undertake developmental projects, adding that the tax will widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.

He added that electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances will be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75%, which shall be borne by the sender except inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.

Ever since the E-levy was mentioned, most Ghanaians have spoken against it, and have expressed worry over the tax.

The opposition has also refused to accept it for its passage, saying the tax is nuisance and so it will burden the ordinary Ghanaian.

Giving a sermon at the Pottersville Church International, East Legon

on Sunday, March 6, 2022, Dr Samuel Owusu said there were capable men in Ghana, hence the advice.

"You and your leaders should appeal to all pastors and leaders, including rich individuals to help Ghana. You should call on Individuals, pastors and companies to support you financially," he said.

He recalled that most of the former Presidents, including Mr John Agyekum Kuffour, the Late John Evans Attah Mills, and Mr John Dramani Mahama called on people in the country for help when they needed it, calling on the President to do same.

"We have seen an individual purchase a car with 3 million Dollars, if we call on that person, won't he donate same to help the country? If some individuals can build houses, prison facilities and others, can't they support the government.

Please call all the pastors, and businessmen, call us and we will support you," he said.

He added that, "There are men in this country who can contribute to develop this nation without taking money from the poor. Call those who have bought big cars, those who have money, and pastors to help."

Dr Samuel Owusu also said those who flout traffic rules should be given an immediate fine so that when they pay, the money can be used to develop the country.

That, he said will also serve as a deterrent to others who go against traffic rules.

Ghana| Atinkaonline.com| Porcia Oforiwaa Ofori