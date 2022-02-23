ModernGhana logo
EFL to stage demo on Monday to demand release of Oliver Barker-Vormawor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Economic Fighters League (EFL) will on Monday, February 28, 2022, stage a protest in Accra to demand the release of Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.

The convenor of the FixTheCountry Movement was arrested earlier this month for a post on social media where he disclosed that he would personal stage a coup in the country should parliament approve the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Subsequently, when he was arraigned before court, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was charged with treason felony and remanded into police custody.

The activist who at a point went on a hunger strike is scheduled to re-appear in court on Monday, February 28, 2022.

On that day, the Economic Fighters League has planned to meet at the premises of the Accra High Court to march and demand the release of the FixTheCountry Movement leader.

The upcoming march has been dubbed ‘Y’ani Abre March’ and is scheduled to commence at 6am.

Find more details in the flyer below:

2232022102043-8eu2xkjwvr-8bf93c7b-9be4-43ce-99f0-0e8fe95f2ce0

