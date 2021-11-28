FILTHY MINDS

Their words are made of swords

Their voice vent violence,

echoing injustice just to untie ties.

They are the deadly dear snakes

Their speeches call for togetherness,

when they actually meant self-aggrandizement.

They use fear to posit their claims

Their touch is soft but oft frosty

With power, they look conceited and haughty

The dominating talk about equality,

sounds to them like a bout of frivolity.

Thereby hooking cherished destinies on tenterhooks

Poem by Yours Only

Abdul Rahman Odoi

Copyrights [email protected]