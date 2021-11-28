ModernGhana logo
28.11.2021 Poem

FILTHY MINDS

28.11.2021 LISTEN
By Abdul Rahman Odoi

Their words are made of swords
Their voice vent violence,
echoing injustice just to untie ties.

They are the deadly dear snakes
Their speeches call for togetherness,
when they actually meant self-aggrandizement.

They use fear to posit their claims
Their touch is soft but oft frosty
With power, they look conceited and haughty

The dominating talk about equality,
sounds to them like a bout of frivolity.  
Thereby hooking cherished destinies on tenterhooks 

Poem by Yours Only
Abdul Rahman Odoi
Copyrights [email protected]

