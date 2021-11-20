ModernGhana logo
Tecno unveils the latest Spark Series - The Tecno Spark 8

TECNO is one of the top mobile phone brands in Africa and the most popular choice for smartphone users on the Ghanaian market with the Spark series being one of the most sought after models.

Following its predecessors currently dominating the Ghanaian market, TECNO, has just introduced the Latest SPARK 8 series, which comes in two bold and youthful variants - SPARK 8P and SPARK 8.

The Spark 8P comes in an iconic design equipped with a side mounted fingerprint, an ultra-clear 50MP main AI Quad Camera and an 8MP selfie camera that brings more details to perfect moments. Respectively, the Spark 8 comes in a bold design equipped with a rear mounted fingerprint, a 16MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera for clear and vivid pictures.

With it’s speedy octa-core processor, both the Spark 8P and Spark 8 are power-optimized by a 5000mAh power house battery, and comes with a 128 GB ROM + 4 GB RAM，64 GB ROM + 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM +2GB RAM respectively.

Tecno Mobile’s latest smartphone, SPARK 8P and Spark 8 brings a 6.58-inch and 6.2-inch HD+ resolution respectively as well as a DTS Stereo Sound Effect for the best cinematic audio experience.

Impressively, the Spark 8 series also comes with other amazing features including 1080P time-lapse photography, slo-mo feature, soplay music mix, AI bokeh effect and many more.

Own the new TECNO Spark 8 series by visiting an accredited TECNO shop nationwide. Click on link for an accredited shop near you: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/gh/stores/#/

