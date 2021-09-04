Poor internet service frustrates COVID-19 vaccination in Sunyani

Scores of people painfully waited in queues for long hours due to poor connectivity, as health workers struggled to capture their particulars on the internet for the second phase of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.

Many of them, including; the aged who told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) they arrived early at the premises of the Sunyani Municipal Hospital to take the second dose of the vaccine, nearly run out of patience due to the intermittent internet connectivity failures.

But the health workers insisted the problem was beyond their control, and assured everybody would be vaccinated because the exercise was expected to end on Monday September 6.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister was among key security services personnel who could not take their dose in the first day of the vaccination.

Dr. Kofi Amo-Kodieh, the Bono Regional Director of Health told Journalists the region had already taken delivery of 9,200 doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine, indicating 11,574 people took their jabs during the first phase of the vaccination, four months ago.

They included; security services' personnel, the aged, teachers, health workers, media practitioners and other essential services workers.

Dr. Amo-Kodieh explained the region also received 110 doses of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine for those who could not benefit from the first phase of the vaccination and that would be administered on Monday, September 6.

Dr. Kwaku Asiedu Agyei Manu, the Acting Sunyani Municipal Director of Health urged the public to continue to comply with the health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the Municipality.

That, he added remained the surest way to protect themselves and people around them from contracting the viral disease.

GNA