18.08.2021

It's positive — Franklin Cudjoe rallies support for Akufo-Addo’s Agenda 111 hospitals project

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
It's positive — Franklin Cudjoe rallies support for Akufo-Addo’s Agenda 111 hospitals project
2 HOURS AGO

The President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has rallied Ghanaians to support President Akufo-Addo’s Agenda 111 Hospitals Project.

According to a tweet on the Twitter page of Franklin Cudjoe, the move by the government is a positive one and all Ghanaians must back the President so that the hospitals are built.

“The President’s vision of building 111 hospitals is positive. Let us support him by making sure they are built. What is the status of the Cathedral? God loves you all,” the Imani Africa President said in his Tweet.

Through the Agenda 111 Hospitals Project, the ruling government has set sight on completing the construction of 88 hospitals in 18 months.

When the project is completed in its entirety, Ghanaians in every district in the country will have access to quality health care in well-equipped facilities.

President Akufo-Addo says the project seeks to give employment to 20,000 health workers to dwindle down the number of unemployed Ghanaians sitting at home.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

