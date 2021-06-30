Ejura shooting: Two injured persons discharged

Two residents of Ejura in the Ashanti Region, who sustained gunshot wounds after a team of police and military personnel opened fire on protesters have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

The youth, who were returning from the burial of a slain social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, started protesting over his death but were confronted by police officers and armed military officers who fired shots allegedly in response to the pelting of stones and use of clubs by the protesters.

This resulted in the death of two at the Ejura Government Hospital, with doctors confirming that they sustained gunshot wounds in the chest.

Four other persons sustained varying degrees of injury.

Speaking to Citi News, the Medical Superintendent of the Ejura Government Hospital, Dr. Mensah Manye, said one other person has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

“The joyous news is that two people out of the injured four recovered and were discharged. The two who were left at the ward were reassessed in the evening, and I realised that there was more injury to what we had initially found. We found that he had a shot at the back which affected his abdomen and caused him to bleed internally, so he would need to go to the theatre, so I deemed it necessary to refer it to Okomfo Anokye Hospital for that investigation and hopefully an operation to be done.”

“Currently, there is one person here who also sustained a severe injury to the right thigh-bone with multiple fractures, and he bled profusely yesterday [Tuesday], but with resuscitation, we were able to revive him, and he is currently stable,” he added

The Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase, Bawa Braimah Mohammed, has demanded a full-scale probe into the violence that erupted in his constituency.

He said the Minister for Defence, Interior Ministry, and the Ministry for National Security must be held responsible for the incident.

“They were coming from the cemetery and out of the pain of losing Kaaka, they were demonstrating and were unarmed. Even if they were holding weapons, it is the duty of the police and the military to use different means to quell the demonstration, but to fire live bullets into the crowd means the soldiers deliberately did it… I am calling on the military high command, the Ministry for National Security and the Ministry for Defence to institute a probe into the shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon because it was highly uncalled-for.”

